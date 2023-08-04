News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan junior carp competition

Wigan and District Angling Association hosted the third annual Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match at Fan Lodge Lake, Bickershaw.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

We caught up with some of the star anglers.

Young anglers Madison Whitham, 11, and sister Melissa Whitham,13.

1. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match

Young anglers Madison Whitham, 11, and sister Melissa Whitham,13. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

from left, Mike Davies, Stephen Fox, Kenny Baxter and Zacc Harvey.

2. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match

from left, Mike Davies, Stephen Fox, Kenny Baxter and Zacc Harvey. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Oliver Layfield, 12.

3. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match

Oliver Layfield, 12. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Young angler Oliver Ginty, 13, with Suzanne Davis, left, and Andy Ginty, right.

4. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match at Fan Lodge Lake

Young angler Oliver Ginty, 13, with Suzanne Davis, left, and Andy Ginty, right. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

