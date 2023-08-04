IN PICTURES: Wigan junior carp competition

Wigan and District Angling Association hosted the third annual Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match at Fan Lodge Lake, Bickershaw.
We caught up with some of the star anglers.
1. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match
Young anglers Madison Whitham, 11, and sister Melissa Whitham,13. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match
from left, Mike Davies, Stephen Fox, Kenny Baxter and Zacc Harvey. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match
Oliver Layfield, 12. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Wigan DAA Junior Carp Match at Fan Lodge Lake
Young angler Oliver Ginty, 13, with Suzanne Davis, left, and Andy Ginty, right. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson