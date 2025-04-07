Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.
Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.

Shevington Spring Show

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Flowers, cakes, art and crafts were all on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments and held at the village’s Methodist Church.

Here are some of the talented contributors with their wares.

Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.

1. Spring Show

Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.

2. Spring Show

Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.

3. Spring Show

Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church.

4. Spring Show

Flowers, cakes, art and crafts on display at the second annual Shevington Spring Show, organised by Shevington Community Allotments, held at Shevington Methodist Church. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice