In fact they’re so good, beaches at Blackpool, Morecambe, Fleetwood and Cleveleys have all been honoured in this year’s Seaside Awards, organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

So fish out your bucket and spade, blow up your dinghy and dust off the sun cream!

Here are nine of the best beaches to visit for a sunny day out ...

1. Blackpool Sea, sand, donkey rides, piers - what's not to like about Blackpool Beach? One of the most popular in the country for families

2. Southport The golden sands of Southport Beach are part of the 22-mile Sefton coastline leading from the Mersey into the Ribble Estuary

3. Morecambe Morecambe's two bathing beaches have been recognised as some of the best in the country

4. Fleetwood Marine and Ferry beaches in Fleetwood have emerged as big winners in this year's Seaside Awards