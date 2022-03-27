An easy walk along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal starting from Wigan Pier to Parbold.

Where is nice to go on a walk in Wigan?

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, Wiganers will start to venture out into the great outdoors.

By Sian Jones
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:55 am

The borough is filled with glorious green spaces, that contain a whole host of stimulating walks.

We have gathered a collection of spring walks that are perfect both for those solo adventurers or those looking to step out as a family or other groups.

1. Orrell Water Park

This park includes two reservoirs surrounded by woodland and buttercup meadows. There is even a small children's play area to let your little ones run off some steam.

2. Worthington Lakes

A beautiful nature park sporting three reservoirs, easy navigable paths, loads of wildlife and lots of information on the history of the lakes

3. Wigan Flashes

There are plenty of walks where you can enjoy the peace and quiet of the area and see the wildlife

4. Three Sisters wildlife wetland nature reserve, Ashton

Three Sisters offers something for all the family from beautiful walks to a play area and plenty of picnic spots

