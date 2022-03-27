The borough is filled with glorious green spaces, that contain a whole host of stimulating walks.
We have gathered a collection of spring walks that are perfect both for those solo adventurers or those looking to step out as a family or other groups.
1. Orrell Water Park
This park includes two reservoirs surrounded by woodland and buttercup meadows. There is even a small children's play area to let your little ones run off some steam.
2. Worthington Lakes
A beautiful nature park sporting three reservoirs, easy navigable paths, loads of wildlife and lots of information on the history of the lakes
3. Wigan Flashes
There are plenty of walks where you can enjoy the peace and quiet of the area and see the wildlife
4. Three Sisters wildlife wetland nature reserve, Ashton
Three Sisters offers something for all the family from beautiful walks to a play area and plenty of picnic spots
