Wigan artist prepares for wild exhibition

Wigan-based artist Brian Whitmore, who has a studio at Cross Street Arts, Standish, is installing his Wild Calligraphy work for a solo art exhibition in the 2.4 acres of Norton Priory walled garden in Runcorn, from August 28 to early November.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

The exhibts will be placed among the trees and grounds of the historic site and visitor attraction.

A calligrapher of 40 years, Brian says he is “creating an array of artwork to enhance one’s sojourn within the rare, enchanting setting.”

Quotations, thoughts, poems and philosophy will be left in a mindful trail, allowing visitors to reflect and ruminate on as well as adding sparks of wellbeing to anyone that visits.

The installation has been made possible thanks to the Art Fund, as part of Norton Priory’s Mindful Musuem programme of work. Wild calligraphy workshops are planned to be held with Brian along with mindful walks courtesy of HedgeRose Healing during this special installation.

Wigan-based artist Brian Whitmore.

Wild Calligraphy

Wigan-based artist Brian Whitmore. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wild Calligraphy

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The art will be on display around the gardens.

Wild Calligraphy

The art will be on display around the gardens. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wild Calligraphy

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:WiganStandish