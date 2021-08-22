Wigan carers take a break and get back to nature

Carers enjoy the great outdoors during a walk in the woods

A group took part in a mindfulness walk through Dean Wood in Up Holland, organised by Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre.

It was a chance for them to enjoy nature, socialise with other people in similar situations and get active.

The Hindley-based charity organises regular mindfulness walks, as well as a host of other activities to support carers.

To find out more, visit its website www.wlcccarers.com or social media pages.