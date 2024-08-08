Wigan man creates skatepark in back garden

By Photos by Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 19:10 GMT
British skateboarder Sky Brown has been much in the headlines this week after seizing Olympic bronze for the second time aged only 16.

And she would surely appreciate Dave Arnold’s pool that he has built for practitioners of her sport in the garden of his home in Wigan.

He says he wants to “spread the joy of skateboarding” and lets enthusiasts come and use his facilities.

YoYo’s Poolkats, an all-girl skate gang founded September 2020, are among those to enjoy it.

Youngster Gracie Hill skates around YoYo's Poolkats rink in Wigan.

1. YoYo's Poolkats

Youngster Gracie Hill skates around YoYo's Poolkats rink in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Overview of skateboarders skating in the skateboard rink that has been set up in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Yoyo's Poolkats

Overview of skateboarders skating in the skateboard rink that has been set up in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ava Bellmon (6) skating in the skateboard rink that has been set up in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Yoyo's Poolkats

Ava Bellmon (6) skating in the skateboard rink that has been set up in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Elyse Thornton skating in the skateboard rink that has been setup in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Yoyo's Poolkats

Elyse Thornton skating in the skateboard rink that has been setup in a garden in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Related topics:Wigan
