Cancer Research Uk Wedding Event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cancer research leigh superstore is holding a wedding event 31-5-25 until 8-6-25.
We have a stunning range of preloved and new wedding dresses starting from £50.
We also have a selection of bridesmaid/prom dresses and children’s wedding outfits.
These will all be available throughout the week including an assortment of other items men’s wedding suits, mother of the bride outfits and a generous selection of wedding venue and personal accessories.
This is a fantastic opportunity to grab yourself an exceptional bargain and support a worthwhile cause in the process.