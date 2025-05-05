Cancer Research Uk Wedding Event

By rachael roby
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 20:41 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 08:32 BST
Cancer research leigh superstore is holding a wedding event 31-5-25 until 8-6-25.

We have a stunning range of preloved and new wedding dresses starting from £50.

We also have a selection of bridesmaid/prom dresses and children’s wedding outfits.

These will all be available throughout the week including an assortment of other items men’s wedding suits, mother of the bride outfits and a generous selection of wedding venue and personal accessories.

This is a fantastic opportunity to grab yourself an exceptional bargain and support a worthwhile cause in the process.

