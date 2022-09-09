Great cans: Rolling Stones X Roland Headphones limited edition collaboration
The Rolling Stones announce an exciting collaboration between their lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby and award-winning manufacturer of high quality audio devices V-MODA and world renowned electronic musical instrument manufacturer Roland.
In celebration of Rolling Stones 60th anniversary and 50 years of Roland in 2022, four limited edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition headphone designs have been created. Available in: “Classic Licks,” “No Filter,” “Tattoo You,” and exclusive “RS No.9 Carnaby” design taken from the band’s legendary tongue and lips logo, originally created by John Pasche in 1971. In UK, all four designs are available in-store exclusively at the Rolling Stones flagship store RS No.9 Carnaby, based at 9 Carnaby Street and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk from Monday 18 July.
Exciting features include award-winning signature sound in both wireless and wired mode, ensuring a premium audio experience, over 12 hours of battery life, built-in microphones, memory foam cushions and a flexible headband with a CliqFold hinge to fold headphones into the accompanying case on-the-go.
Most Popular
-
1
Back to school! Former school hall converted into stunning nine-bed home hits the market for just £280k
-
2
Bargain two-bed Morecambe home yours for just £45,000
-
3
IN PICTURES: Proms in the Park
-
4
Classic with a veneer of modernity: astounding four-bed home with stunning garden up for sale
-
5
How do you keep spiders out of your house? Here are some top tips to keep the creepy crawlies at bay this September