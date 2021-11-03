Wigan Market

IN PICTURES: Memories of Wigan Market

With plans for a major transformation of Wigan town centre approved, Wigan market traders will be on the move again. Their old market hall was demolished in the late 1980s and a new one created to integrate with the new Galleries centre

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:34 pm

It's fair to say that traders have not always been happy with their lot at the indoor market and neither have they unanimously welcomed a move to new but smaller premises when the latest development is complete. However, many Wiganers will have special memories of their shopping trips there over the last three decades or so.

1.

One of the last ever pictures taken of the old Wigan Market Hall before demolition in 1988. The clock tower of the new market and Galleries can be seen rising in the background.

Photo Sales

2.

The outdoor section of Wigan Market 2007.

Photo Sales

3.

.

Photo Sales

4.

George Formby Society member Mick Metcalfe serenades 90 year old Nellie Seddon after the official opening ceremony of the new market hall.

Photo Sales
MemoriesWigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5