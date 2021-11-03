IN PICTURES: Memories of Wigan Market

It's fair to say that traders have not always been happy with their lot at the indoor market and neither have they unanimously welcomed a move to new but smaller premises when the latest development is complete. However, many Wiganers will have special memories of their shopping trips there over the last three decades or so.
One of the last ever pictures taken of the old Wigan Market Hall before demolition in 1988. The clock tower of the new market and Galleries can be seen rising in the background.
The outdoor section of Wigan Market 2007.
George Formby Society member Mick Metcalfe serenades 90 year old Nellie Seddon after the official opening ceremony of the new market hall.