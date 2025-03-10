Make Mum's Day at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre have announced their Mother’s Day plans to celebrate mum.

Shoppers have chance to win a stunning night away for mum with dinner & a bottle of wine for 2 at the Holiday Inn Express at Leigh Sports village. The competition is free to enter & is available on Spinning Gate Shopping Centre’s facebook page.

In addition, shoppers visiting the centre on Saturday 29 March (the day before Mother’s Day) will be in with a chance of being presented with some gorgeous giveaways worth over £300 including a stunning floral bouquet, a huge chocolate hamper packed full of Thorntons chocolates, a stunning necklace & lots more.

The shopping centre have recently launched a free to enter competition on facebook, asking shoppers to nominate their mum to be in with a chance to win a stunning night away at the Holiday Inn Express, Leigh. Shoppers simply follow Holiday Inn Express on Facebook, then

nominate their mum, explaining their reasons why their mum deserves a wonderful night away.

The hotel has 135 rooms across 4 floors, on site complimentary parking, restaurant, fitness centre & stunning lounge areas with the express café & fireplace lounge conveniently located next to the fully licenced bar.

One lucky mum will be presented with a voucher to enjoy one nights stay at the hotel with breakfast, dinner & a bottle of wine for two included. The voucher is subject to availability & expires 31/12/25.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"We love celebrating mum here at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre. Our stores are all stocked with lots of gift ideas to say thank you to all our special mums.

We can’t wait to present special mums with lots of giveaways & present one lucky mum with a lovely, relaxing night away.”

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, in the centre of Leigh includes 110,000sq ft of retail space, offers a selection of high street names and independent stores & cafes, with free weekend parking on the adjoining flat surface shopper car park.

The centre is now fully let with all 39 stores now occupied with their new arrivals: Greggs, Bumblebees Adventures, an independently owned children’s soft play area & mydentist.

