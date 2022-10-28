Night, night, sleep … fright on the scariest night of the year!
Google searches have risen 320 per cent in the past year for ‘family Halloween pyjamas' and last October saw 18,000 Google searches for those scary bedtime garments.
As it's a growing trend Very.co.uk have launched a range of matching Halloween PJs for the whole family.
Hold on to your fangs, broomsticks, capes, and wands, fellow trick or treaters, because Very.co.uk’s ‘fright’ time sleepwear range has dropped - and prices start from just £8.
You can’t be bone idol about this lightening-fast loungewear trend.
Machine-washable and made from pure cotton, the black and white skeleton-printed pyjama sets include a long-sleeve top with crew neckline and matching jogging bottoms with fitted ankle cuffs. For the tiniest of ghouls, there’s also a baby skeleton sleepsuit available - what a treat.
There’s Ladies Family Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £20, Unisex Kids Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £10 - £14, Baby Skeleton Halloween Mini Me Sleepsuit at £8 and Mens Family Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £25.
Slip into something spooky tonight.