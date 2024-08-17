Fairytale characters pose with young Grand Arcade visitorsFairytale characters pose with young Grand Arcade visitors
Fairytale characters pose with young Grand Arcade visitors

Picture special: Fairytale characters delight young Wigan shoppers

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Entranced children met some of their favourite book and film characters at a magical event held at a Wigan shopping centre. Once Upon A Time was hosted by The Grand Arcade and no fewer than 10 fictional figures from children’s literature – including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin – dropped in to entertain the crowds.

The mall also hosted a best fairytale fancy dress competition, which was won by three-year-old Beatrice wearing a Sleeping Beauty costume crafted by her mum, Elizabeth.

Beauty and the Beast serenade the crowds

1. wwig-16-08-24-fairy2-NWUpload.jpeg

Beauty and the Beast serenade the crowds Photo: MM

Beatrice, aged three, was winner of the fancy dress competition wearing a Sleeping Beauty dress handmade by mum Elizabeth

2. wwig-16-08-24-fairy7-NWUpload.jpg

Beatrice, aged three, was winner of the fancy dress competition wearing a Sleeping Beauty dress handmade by mum Elizabeth Photo: MM

A delighted young shopper meets Tinerkbell and Peter Pan

3. wwig-16-08-24-pan-NWUpload.jpg

A delighted young shopper meets Tinerkbell and Peter Pan Photo: MM

The fairytale characters drew the crowds

4. wwig-16-08-24-fairy5-NWUpload.jpeg

The fairytale characters drew the crowds Photo: MM

