Fairytale characters pose with young Grand Arcade visitors

Entranced children met some of their favourite book and film characters at a magical event held at a Wigan shopping centre. Once Upon A Time was hosted by The Grand Arcade and no fewer than 10 fictional figures from children’s literature – including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin – dropped in to entertain the crowds.