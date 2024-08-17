The mall also hosted a best fairytale fancy dress competition, which was won by three-year-old Beatrice wearing a Sleeping Beauty costume crafted by her mum, Elizabeth.
1 / 2
The mall also hosted a best fairytale fancy dress competition, which was won by three-year-old Beatrice wearing a Sleeping Beauty costume crafted by her mum, Elizabeth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.