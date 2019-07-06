A lovely GrimsarghFarmhouse, this four-bedroom property is on the market for 975,000.

Take a look around: Classic and contemporary Preston farmhouse up for sale for £975,000

There was once a time when those looking for the nicest place to live would not consider a farmhouse unless something had gone very wrong indeed. These days, the matter has practically been flipped on its head: farmhouses are large, spacious, bucolic, and gorgeously modern.


And this offering in Grimsargh is no exception. Stone flagging and underfloor heating abounds to mix the classic and the contemporary, while the beautiful rooms are defined by their fireplaces, pastel colour scheme, and exposed beams. This is a serious house, and it can be yours for just under a million pounds. Take a look around...

Accessed via a landscaped lined driveway through electric gates, the property also has extensive gardens to the rear.
The home's harming living room features a central stone fireplace and hearth as well as oak flooring.
As well as the classic beams, the room also has two double sash windows facing out onto the driveway.
The home's kitchen boasts granite worktops and an inset Belfast sink.
