Take a look around: Perfect four-storey Preston home on the market for almost £800,000
Perfection is innately subjective, but now and again there is a product or creation of such soothing class that it can't help but look very close to being universally considered perfect. On the housing front, this four-storey offering in Preston on the market for £795,000 is about as perfect as a house can get.
From a flawless kitchen to underfloor heating throughout, this house - with its six double bedrooms and three different living rooms - is simply gorgeous. Take a look around...
A turned oak spindle staircase in the hallway leads up to the first floor.