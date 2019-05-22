Take a look inside Wigan's newest bar Gin Lane
Gin is "having a moment", to use a phrase, and now the current enthusiasm for juniper juice has come to Wigan too.
Gin Lane has opened on Wigan Lane after around a year of hard graft turning a sandwich shop into a bar blending past and present, we were invited to take a look inside.
1. Exterior
Owner Alison Duncan outside Gin Lane which is situated on Wigan Lane.
2. Interior
The inside of the newly-opened Gin Lane.
3. Plenty of choice
Alison Duncan with just a couple of the gins available to buy.
4. A brush with history
Hogarths own work has been put on the upstairs chimney breast.
