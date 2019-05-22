Gin Lane logo

Take a look inside Wigan's newest bar Gin Lane

Gin is "having a moment", to use a phrase, and now the current enthusiasm for juniper juice has come to Wigan too.


Gin Lane has opened on Wigan Lane after around a year of hard graft turning a sandwich shop into a bar blending past and present, we were invited to take a look inside.

Owner Alison Duncan outside Gin Lane which is situated on Wigan Lane.

1. Exterior

The inside of the newly-opened Gin Lane.

2. Interior

Alison Duncan with just a couple of the gins available to buy.

3. Plenty of choice

Hogarths own work has been put on the upstairs chimney breast.

4. A brush with history

