Almost 40% off Ultenic D6S robot vacuum and mop.

The T10 Pro robot vacuum with mop; a cutting-edge device designed to revolutionise the way homes are cleaned, is packed with features to make vacuuming and mopping an absolute breeze. It offers up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning, 4000Pa suction power, dual SpinPower mopping, precise LIDAR navigation and integration to existing voice assistants throughout the home.

The T10 Pro has a 3.3L disposable dust bag, where the vacuum self-empties, eliminating the hassle and mess of emptying the dust chamber. This only needs to be replaced once every two months or even less frequently than that, depending upon usage. This significantly limits exposure to dust, a big plus for allergy sufferers, because the dustbag effectively filters 99.9% of fine dust and pet hair, helping keep the air clean, dust out of sight and hands dirt free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 4000Pa of suction power and the floating roller brush, it effectively and easily picks up particles of dust and debris from all flooring types. It can easily handle large debris, pet hair and embedded dust for a thorough home clean. When it detects carpets, it will raise up and boost to maximum suction for deeper carpet cleaning. The T10 Pro’s dual SpinPower mop system allows it to mop and vacuum simultaneously. Stains from coffee to mud can be cleaned deeply and effectively in one go leaving carpets and floors looking as good as new. Via the Ultenic App, no-go zones can also be set and customised for where cleaning isn’t required, and it will then work silently without any disturbance to the occupants.

Almost 40% off Ultenic D6S robot vacuum and mop.

The T10 Pro is equipped with LiDAR navigation meaning it can perform 360-degree omnidirectional scanning to map a home, which can increase the efficiency of planning a cleaning path for thorough coverage with no missed spots. It also has a multi-level mapping system, and users can save maps on the Ultenic App for multiple floors. It can effortlessly clean the whole home, however it is configured.