Mothering Sunday: A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch

A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch.

The Tab Mini C (RRP £499.99) is available from the ONYX BOOX website https://www.boox.com/ and Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/

Compact and Relaxing: Enjoy the serene experience of the 7.8’’ colour ePaper tablet featuring Kaleido 3 technology, offering a super smooth reading and sketching experience in a compact design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powered by advanced hardware and versatile Android software, it takes your reading and sketching to a whole new level.

A perfect gift for those bookworm mums or those that love to sketch.

Comfortable Grip: The Tab Mini C, with its metal back case and smooth, curved shape, ensures a comfortable hold, allowing for extended reading without hand fatigue.

Seamless Navigation: The Tab Mini C's refresh technology enables smooth content flow, effortlessly navigating books and apps with HD, Balanced, Fast, and Ultrafast modes.

Endless Reading: Designed for uninterrupted reading, the Tab Mini C boasts a big battery, front lights, a g-sensor, and compatibility with various book formats, allowing you to read from day to night without interruption.