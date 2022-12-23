The study analysed the number of Google searches for tech products on sale in 2022, to see which items had the greatest number of searches on average in the build-up to Christmas.

It found that the PlayStation 5 is the most searched item every month, receiving 1,040,000 searches a month on average. With sales topping 2 million in the UK this year, the popularity of the Sony console means that coming up to Christmas stock is still scarce in many high-street retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in second place is the iPhone 13, which receives roughly 865,000 searches a month. Despite being more than a year old and its successor, the iPhone 14, being released in mid-2022, the iPhone 13 remains incredibly popular based on Google searches.

What's on your Christmas list this year?

The Nintendo Switch takes third place on the list, with roughly 694,000 searches a month on average in 2022. In November, sales for the handheld console increased by 175% month-on-month, accompanying the latest generation of Pokemon launching with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Xbox Series X comes in fourth place on the list, with an average monthly search volume of 664,000. It was released in the same generation and at a similar time as the PS5, but Microsoft’s console trails behind Sony regarding searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five is the Apple Watch, which comes in with 612,000 searches a month. It’s another addition to Apple’s technology ecosystem, with the eighth Generation Watch and the Apple Watch Ultra both being released this year.