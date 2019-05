Deliveroo has launched in Wigan this week allowing people to order food to be delivered from restaurants and takeaways.

The company, which says 50 local jobs will be created, hopes to partner with 30 eateries by the end of this year but right now there are 12 taking part. Here they are...

Birdbox, located near Robin Park

Burger King, located on Robin Park

Cafe Santos, located on Mesnes Street

Frango, located on Crompton Street

