There is a national shortage of naked butlers, strippers and nude life drawing models - can you help?

Butlers with Bums and Adonis cabaret are launching their biggest campaign to date.

They are asking all guys with buff bodies to come forward and join their effort to help keep hen party celebrators from disappointment!!

Naked butlers

A urgent appeal has gone out for the recruitment of all good-looking, fit bodied, confident, well groomed and fun loving guys to entertain women at hen dos and celebrations of all sorts.

Butlers with Bums and The Adonis Cabaret are looking for attractive fun guys ranging from 23 - 38 years old to meet and mingle with their guests, play party games and serve them drinks and canapes.

The butlers will be required to wear Butlers with Bums signature black and pink attire, including an apron showing their bum, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler himself Dan Harley confirmed “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage of guys throughout the UK is becoming a big problem for us .”

The Adonis Cabaret

“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job, and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved”

‘Life drawing classes are one of our best sellers and becoming increasingly more and more popular they require the model to become completely nude, so like our Butlers a confident personality and buff body is also required.’

Dan also mentioned “We can offer full training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an outgoing personality and be well groomed”

Strippers and male performers are another favourite with hen parties, as well as the world famous male cabaret show - Adonis. Known for its fabulously flirty hunks, great dance moves and ripped bodies.

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret has expressed that “We are hoping to expand our shows and recruit many more guys”

“Fitness is trending for men nationwide at the moment this should mean there are plenty of guys out there that are perfect for the role and exactly what we are looking for’.

However, despite the fitness trends and body conscious men arising out there, hen parties are still reportedly missing out on strippers and naked butlers to entertain them.

More details can be found here.