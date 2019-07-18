Houses

These are 8 of the most expensive houses for sale in Wigan right now

Whether you’re in a position to splash some cash, or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, there are some luxurious properties up for sale in Wigan at the moment.

These are eight of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Wigan, as advertised on Zoopla.

Bores Meadow, Standish, Wigan, WN1. Bores Meadow is set within its own private gated grounds of approximately 1.5 acres. This property offers around 4,000 sq ft of living space. Property agent: Miller Metcalfe. bit.ly/2YX42ML

1. 5 bed detached house for sale - 1,250,000

Zoopla/Miller Metcalfe
Stanley Road, Wigan WN2. This property occupies a plot of around 0.35 acres, with beautiful gardens and views across beautiful countryside. This house offers 3132 square feet of space. Property agent: Alan Batt bit.ly/2SidWGo

2. 4 bed detached house for sale - Offers over 550,000

Zoopla/Alan Batt
Trevore Drive, Standish, Wigan WN1. Worthington Lakes, the Leeds Liverpool canal and Haigh country estate are all connected via public footpaths that are very walkable from the property. Property agent: Alan Batt bit.ly/2YUWGte

3. 5 bed detached house for sale - 525,000

Zoopla/Alan Batt
Crow Lane, Dalton, Wigan WN8. A derelict Farmstead dating back to the 17th Century for sale within 39.5 acres (15.98 hectares) of land. Property agent: Jump-Pad Ltd. bit.ly/32vuZt7

4. Property for sale - 695,000

Zoopla/Jump-Pad Ltd
