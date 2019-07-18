These are 8 of the most expensive houses for sale in Wigan right now

These are eight of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Wigan, as advertised on Zoopla.

1. 5 bed detached house for sale - 1,250,000 Bores Meadow, Standish, Wigan, WN1. Bores Meadow is set within its own private gated grounds of approximately 1.5 acres. This property offers around 4,000 sq ft of living space. Property agent: Miller Metcalfe. bit.ly/2YX42ML Zoopla/Miller Metcalfe other Buy a Photo

2. 4 bed detached house for sale - Offers over 550,000 Stanley Road, Wigan WN2. This property occupies a plot of around 0.35 acres, with beautiful gardens and views across beautiful countryside. This house offers 3132 square feet of space. Property agent: Alan Batt bit.ly/2SidWGo Zoopla/Alan Batt other Buy a Photo

3. 5 bed detached house for sale - 525,000 Trevore Drive, Standish, Wigan WN1. Worthington Lakes, the Leeds Liverpool canal and Haigh country estate are all connected via public footpaths that are very walkable from the property. Property agent: Alan Batt bit.ly/2YUWGte Zoopla/Alan Batt other Buy a Photo

4. Property for sale - 695,000 Crow Lane, Dalton, Wigan WN8. A derelict Farmstead dating back to the 17th Century for sale within 39.5 acres (15.98 hectares) of land. Property agent: Jump-Pad Ltd. bit.ly/32vuZt7 Zoopla/Jump-Pad Ltd other Buy a Photo

