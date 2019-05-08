These are 9 of the most expensive houses for sale in Lancashire right now
If you’re hoping to buy a property in the Lancashire area, there are currently numerous houses on the market - with some costing a considerable amount more than others.
These are 9 of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Lancashire, as advertised on Zoopla.
1. 4 bed detached house - Chorley - Offers over 850,000
This property is located on Whitegate Fold, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 and is situated within its own secluded grounds of around 3 and a half acres, including a paddock and twin stables. Property agent: Reeds Rains
Located on Blacksticks Lane, Preston PR3, this traditional farmhouse is full of character and unique charm. With a 5 acre countryside plot, this property offers beautiful views from all aspects. Property agent: Purplebricks
Located on Old Nab Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6, this property is nestled in a quaint hamlet of four properties in a peaceful area, close to the neighbouring towns of Whalley, Blackburn and Clitheroe. Property agent: Keenans