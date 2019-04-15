9 of the best staycation destinations in the UK to visit this year

When booking a holiday, most of us tend to dream of jetting off for sunnier climes abroad.

But an idyllic break doesn’t always have to involve an exotic, far-off destination, as there are a wealth of stunning spots to visit right here in the UK. From peaceful coastal escapes, to lively city breaks, here are nine of the best ‘staycation’ destinations you could visit this year.

1. St Ives, Cornwall Home to crystal clear waters and miles of sandy shores, this popular seaside resorts makes for the ideal beach holiday, and comes complete with quaint cobbled streets, shops, cafes and museums at its heart.

2. Windermere, Cumbria This pretty town in the Lake District is home to Englands largest lake and sits against a glorious backdrop of rolling hills. The area offers a range of adventurous pursuits for visitors - perfect for an active break.

3. Scarborough, North Yorkshire Dubbed the original seaside resort, Scarborough is famed for its beautiful scenery and golden sandy beaches, making it a must-visit for those who love to spend time relaxing in the sun by the sea.

4. Llandudno, North Wales Head off on a scenic break to this attractive seaside resort in North Wales, where there is a sprawling bay, Blue Flag beaches, lush valleys and the iconic Llandudno pier and Great Orme all at your disposal to explore.

