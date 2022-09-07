Coca-Cola Launches Exciting New Limited Edition, ‘Dreamworld’

The drink company have launched a new edition

Keeping the exact taste profile of the new flavour under wraps, the mystery launch of Dreamworld aims to bring to life the playfulness and brightness of dreams- the entire experience will have you wondering if things are real or not!

Tapping into the power of the subconscious and vivid dream states, the new Coca-Cola® Creations flavour invites fans to discover the magic in ordinary moments and dream with their eyes wide open.

The new creation comes in distinctive packaging, transforming the iconic Coca-Cola® can with whimsical shapes and electric colours to create dream-like optical illusions.

To provide fans with an exclusive experience, Coca-Cola® has partnered with the world's largest digital fashion platform, DRESSX, to offer a Dreamworld-inspired, digital wearable fashion collection for the metaverse that will be available for download as a shareable outfit of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s no better way to bring the fantasy of dreams to reality than with Coca-Cola® Dreamworld and our exclusive wearable collection,” said Daria Shapovalova, DRESSX CEO and co-founder.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola® and engage fans in a truly imaginative and exciting way!” added Natalia Modenoca, DRESSX COO and co-founder.

The fantastical campaign will also feature the launch of the Coca-Cola® Dreamworld AR Music Experience, an augmented reality music experience dreamt up in collaboration with electronic dance music festival brand, Tomorrowland.

For this epic music experience, fans can simply scan a Coca-Cola® Dreamworld can or bottle to access the digital Coca-Cola® Creations Hub, where they will be transported into a full 3D virtual AR music experience hosted by an avatar DJ spinning dreamlike tracks.

The campaign will debut with a variety of digital experiences, including Dreamworld-inspired Snapchat® lenses and backdrops, and exclusive content that can be accessed via www.cocacola.com/creations

Coca-Cola® Dreamworld will be available to purchase at all major UK retailers in a Zero Sugar version.