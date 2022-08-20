Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NCL Prima

Until August 22 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is offering 40% off all future cruises and fly-cruises, across all accommodation categories and destinations.

Included in the NCL deal is 40% off all cruise and fly-cruises, across all accommodation categories including Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, Free at Sea upgrade packages from just £149 per person (valid on a 6- to 8-day cruise) with premium beverages, global speciality restaurants, excursion discounts and a Wi-Fi package, and up to £250pp airfare credit on select Europe cruises.

If you’re craving some winter sun, NCL recently announced the deployment of Norwegian Sun in the Canary Islands from November 2022 – the first time since 2017. The 8 to 14-day diverse and leisurely itineraries combine the Canaries with visits to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco and offer embarkations in Lisbon, Malaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Looking ahead to 2023, Norwegian Prima will depart on an awe-inspiring 11-day transatlantic journey from New York, USA; to the spectacular scenery of Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Marella Explorer

Meanwhile Marella Cruises is offering a £300 discount promotion on selected cruises departing between 1st January 2023 and 31st December 2023*, which is valid on agent bookings (T&C’s apply).

An example £300 discount itinerary, based on 2 adults and 2 children, is the seven-night Adriatic Explorer on Marella Explorer from £1158 per person* when booked online. This cruise departs from Corfu Town, Corfu and visits Koper, Slovenia; Trieste (for Venice), Italy; Split, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia and Kotor, Montenegro.

Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a deck 8/9 Inside Cabin on an all-inclusive basis. This cruise departs on 28th July 2023 from Exeter Airport. Price includes return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges.