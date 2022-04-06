Wigan travellers tell of "shambles" and "carnage" at crisis-hit Manchester Airport

In response to a Facebook post by Wigan Today, readers flocked to tell us how their plans have been disrupted by long queues and delays due to staff shortages.

This will be the first holiday for most families since the UK's coronavirus restrictions for international travellers were dropped.

Lisa Kenyon said: “It’s absolutely shocking. We flew out on Thursday for our wedding to the Caribbean and waited three and a half hours to get through security alone .

Queues at Manchester Airport

"They’re very under-staffed and staff are very frustrated and aggravated.

"We then got delayed because the plane wasn’t clean and spent two hours sitting on the plane waiting for the luggage to be loaded. This was with four children with two being babies.”

Kaylee Jackson said: “I travelled on March 25 and it was a nightmare.

"Got there in enough time like they stated and it was carnage. One person working while five managers sat there talking, went over three times and was told it wasn't their problem if I missed my flight.

“I had to run to the gate to board the plane. Once on the flight there were no refreshments. It was a complete shamble,- whereas travelling back was absolutely fine, no issues.”

Donna Sykes added: “Going out we had just 20 minutes left after going through security, no time to buy a drink or food, had to go straight to boarding.

"Then on arriving back, we sat for 50 minutes on the plane due to us sharing a gate, waited for another flight to board, but they were delayed so we had to be escorted off on foot to another gate.

"We breezed through passport control and the officer asked us if we had any luggage to collect. I said yes, he rolled his eyes and said ‘good luck, its mayhem down there!’ I said ‘oh is it?’ he said ‘ yes, you’ll soon see!’ He wasn’t wrong!

"It was absolute chaos. Hardly any room to move. People before us had been waiting two hours for luggage so we knew we were in for a good wait.

"Then our luggage ended up on a different carousel to what was displayed! It was an absolute shambles. We landed at 4.20pm and got our luggage at 6.15pm.”

Carole Louise said: “There was a two-hour queue for security at terminal two.”

While some have had issues others encountered no problems at all.

Kate Wright said: “Travelled from terminal two in March. There were no queues or issues.”

Nicola Seddon said: “Travelled on Thursday last week, it was but nothing out of the ordinary.

"Airline crew and airport staff are having to go through security with everyone else instead of staff channel being open so that’s adding to numbers.”

Karen Glass added: “We’ve been abroad three times in six weeks and had no trouble.”

Kelly Davies said: “I went on the 25th and it was no trouble at all.”