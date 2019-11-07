Wigan pub back open after £100,000 refurbishment

Our beer expert Andrew Nowell pops in for a pint at a newly renovated pub that is an ideal place to take the family for a meal...

A popular Wigan pub and eatery has a new look after a massive investment.

The Venture in Highfield threw open its doors recently to allow its legions of customers their first look at the interior following a comprehensive six-figure refurbishment.

Pubco giant Greene King has spent more than £100,000 on the place, which is a very popular choice with Wiganers and families looking to enjoy a meal at a decent price or a few drinks.

The Billinge Road venue’s new venture involves a significant overhaul of the inside design.

There is a new back bar and the areas for dining and watching the latest sporting fixtures over a glass or two have been separated. New booth seating and bar stools have been added.

The place has also been given a new colour scheme, combining natural wood with more modern-looking splashes of colour and different textures.

The fittings have been changed, new tiles have gone in and the old flooring has been replaced to give a more contemporary look.

Greene King hopes the new-look Venture will be a brighter and more welcoming environment.

Andrew Phillips, the general manager, said: “The Venture has always been popular with Wigan locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watch all the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range.

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests over the coming months.”

The Venture’s drinks range has also been given an overhaul and this is a prime example of how tastes in alcohol are changing.

Even a pub run by a major national company and more focused on eating than just drinking is acknowledging the growing enthusiasm for real ale and the innovative products of independent breweries, with a wider range of craft beers now awaiting on the bar.

The spirits menu has also been given a revamp while the opportunity to crack open a bottle of fizz to celebrate a special occasion without hammering the wallet in the process is still there.