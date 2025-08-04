No Credit | This tablet dissolves in your mouth

A new ‘gentle on the stomach’ iron tablet has arrived in the UK today (4).

Launched by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company IBSA, the ground-breaking Iron Orodispersible Film (ODF) is a thin, fast-dissolving supplement strip designed to deliver iron and folic acid without the need for water or swallowing tablets.

Using IBSA’s patented FilmTec® technology, this small, lemon-flavoured strip melts in the mouth quickly, delivering a precise dose of 30 mg iron (as ferric pyrophosphate) and 400 μg folic acid with minimal digestive discomfort.

“I’ve been taking Iron supplements for over 10 years and tried so many types, tablets, liquids, you name it,” said Emma, a verified patient from Oxford.

She added: ”They all made me feel sick with nausea and even vomiting.

“Since I started using the ODF Iron, I haven’t had any of those side effects, and I still get all the benefits.

“It’s made a huge difference to how I feel in the morning.”

It comes at a time when a third of UK adults report difficulty swallowing pills.

And many struggle with the gastrointestinal side effects of traditional iron tablets, as well as other negative effects, including nausea or a metallic taste.

IBSA Iron IDF utilises ferric pyrophosphate, a gentler form of iron, in conjunction with a minimalist ODF formulation.

This form bypasses much of the digestive system, helping reduce irritation whilst maintaining comparable absorption to some Iron tablets.

It’s also gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan-friendly and contains less than 1 kcal per film.

The tablet is designed for a whole range of people who need iron and folic acid supplementation.

It’s especially suited to women during menstruation, pregnancy, or postpartum recovery, athletes with increased iron demands, and individuals with conditions like Crohn’s or coeliac disease that impact nutrient absorption.

It’s also ideal for anyone who struggles to swallow tablets.

IBSA Iron ODF is part of a new range of oral film supplements now available from IBSA Care.

The range also includes IBSA Vitamin D3 ODF, a 2000 IU supplement formulated to support bone and immune health in individuals with limited sun exposure, and IBSA Vitamin B12 ODF, designed for vegetarians, older adults, and anyone with reduced B12 absorption.

All products are based on IBSA’s patented FilmTec® technology, combined with the company’s pharmaceutical expertise and dedication to innovation, providing convenient, high-quality supplements designed for real life.

IBSA's ODF technology has been clinically evaluated for iron and vitamin D3 delivery.

Studies demonstrate comparable absorption to market-leading capsule formats, offering reassurance that these new supplements are as effective as they are easy to take.

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.