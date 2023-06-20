A total of eight sleeping bags for babies and young children have been urgently recalled by Asda after safety concerns were identified. The supermarket put out the recall after it was found the buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags were coming loose, which could pose a choking hazard for babies and children.

Asda is advising anyone who bought the sleeping bags to stop using them immediately, package up the item and return it to their local store for a full refund. The supermarket said people would not need their receipt.

A spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101."

The products affected are below:

Most Popular

Asda: Baby sleeping bags urgent recall

The Happy Floral Bag

Happy Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972

The Stitch Bag

Stitch Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944

The Lion King Bag

The Lion King Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859

The Natural Safari Bag

2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918

The Rainbow Bag

Rainbow Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910

The Dino Bag

Dino Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007

The Dumbo Bag

Dumbo Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog

Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038

The Bunny Floral Bag

Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

1 Tog