Korean culture captivates Brits as ‘K-Wave’ injects £3.5bn boost to the economy 

Restaurants and retailers are capitalising on the 'K-Wave' through rapid delivery as orders of East Asian food on Just Eat has grown 23 per cent year on year | Kokodoo/ Just Eat

The nation is riding a £3.5bn 'K-Wave' as Brits become increasingly hooked on Korean food and products.

It comes after upcoming pop culture moments, including the return of the Netflix show Squid Game and forthcoming solo album from former Blackpink star Lisa, have swayed the nation's spending habits.

Research of 2,000 UK adults found 47 per cent admit to buying more Korean-inspired food, products and services.

With 53 per cent being motivated by Korean music and TV, 35 per cent inspired by trending food and beauty products, and 30 per cent drawn to the cuisine’s wellness appeal.

It also emerged that 47 per cent express a desire for more Korean food options in their local area.

While 46 per cent are interested in learning more about the culture.

Leigh Phillipson, UK Sales Director at Just Eat , who commissioned the research , said: Cultural trends increasingly influence everything from what we eat to how we take care of ourselves, and the K-Wave is a testament to this.”

The ‘K-Wave’ comes following the announcement of the iconic TV show Squid Game, which is set to return to Netflix this Boxing Day.

And the forthcoming solo album from former Blackpink star, Lisa, on February 28, 2025.

Traditional dishes such as bibimbap, bulgogi, and japchae remain virtually unknown but are now gaining popularity | Just Eat

Restaurants and retailers also riding the ‘K-Wave’

The research further revealed that one in five of those aged 65 years are spending more on East Asian-inspired food and ingredients.

With 49 per cent of customers admitting to eating what they see online, as trend-driven food sales soar.

One franchise owner, Nuruallah Nasim, said: "We've seen a 300 per cent increase in sales at Kokodoo Camberwell since opening, and this buzz around Korean culture has definitely helped to fuel our growth.”

Pema Penjor, Marketing Lead at Longdon, a chain of Asian supermarkets, said: "From trending TikTok favourites like the Samyang Carbonara noodles, to staple items like kimchi and tteobokki, demand for Korean products has tripled in the last year.

"Whether it's viral hits like APT by Rose and Bruno Mars, or K-idol groups like New Jeans and Stray Kids, everything Korean is in demand.”

Restaurants and retailers are capitalising on the 'K-Wave' through rapid delivery as orders of East Asian food on Just Eat have grown 23 per cent year on year.

It also emerged that Korean staples like kimchi and fried chicken, are recognised by 41 per cent and 32 per cent of Brits respectively.

However, other traditional dishes - such as bibimbap (14 per cent), bulgogi (10 per cent), and japchae (8 per cent), remain virtually unknown but are now gaining popularity.

Phillipson added: “With rapid delivery becoming part of our daily lives, it's easier than ever to bring a diverse range of quality food from your screen to your door, all in a matter of minutes.

“And we're proud to work with high street businesses to help our millions of consumers discover food they love.”