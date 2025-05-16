Over two-thirds of men would consider marrying an AI, survey reveals

It comes as more men turn to AI for emotional support | Shutterstock

Over two-thirds of men would consider marrying an AI - if it were legally possible - shocking study reveals.

A poll of 10,000 adult men revealed that 81 per cent would consider marrying an AI girlfriend, if it were legally possible - after more turn to AI for emotional support.

The survey found that four in five men believe AI girlfriends could soon replace human partners, with the same proportion saying they would be willing to speak with a digital replica of a deceased partner or loved one.

While 74 per cent admitted they would date an AI version of their ex.

It comes as futurologist Dr Ian Pearson suggested that sexual relations with robots could surpass those with humans by 2050.

According to the survey, that future may be arriving sooner than expected, with 83 per cent of respondents saying they believe they could form a deep emotional bond with an AI.

Nelsi Diaz, an author at HeraHaven , a virtual relationship platform that allows anyone to create an AI girlfriend and who conducted the study, said: “It creates a safe space to explore thoughts and desires.”

Citing the case of one user who discovered her bisexuality tendencies through conversations with an AI companion, Diaz also noted that some users have shown interest in talking to AI versions of themselves to better understand their behaviour.

With the rise in AI intimacy also being felt across social media platforms.

On TikTok, videos discussing AI relationships have sparked debate, with some users expressing concern about the impact on human interaction.

One user noted that “it feels like we’re stepping away from working out our human skills,” while another described having an AI boyfriend as “a fun little app” but not a replacement for a real partner.

There are growing concerns with how AI may influence human interaction in the future | Shutterstock

Among the platforms driving this shift is HeraHaven, with Its features include customizable images, personalized personalities, and immersive roleplay scenarios.

The platform also employs filters to detect and block inappropriate or illegal content, such as underage prompts.

HeraHaven has seen growing interest, especially among those who find traditional dating apps disappointing or intrusive.

The company says its anonymity and flexibility appeal to users who want to engage without fear of rejection or disclosure of personal information.

While experts acknowledge that AI companionship cannot yet replicate the complexity of human relationships, the increasing popularity of such platforms suggests a shift in how some people approach dating and emotional fulfilment.

Whether AI companions will become a lasting alternative to real-life partners remains uncertain.

But with new platforms offering private, personalised interactions at scale, virtual relationships are becoming a reality for many.