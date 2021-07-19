173,953 Wiganers have had two Covid jabs

Have you been double jabbed?

Nearly two-thirds of people in Wigan have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal

NHS data shows 173,953 people had received both jabs by July 11 – 65 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

But worryingly almost a quarter of care home staff have still not been fully vaccinated.

Of those to have received both jabs, 168,715 were aged 25 and over – 71 per cent of the age group.

It means 5,238 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses

Meanwhile, 223,713 people in Wigan have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 83% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Wigan.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Lowton, with 77.9% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Standish North, 75.8

3) Standish South, 75.5%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Laithwaite & Marsh Green, 49.7

2) Leigh Central, 53.1%

3) Ince-in-Makerfield, 53.4%

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71% of the age group.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of people over 16

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Wigan have not been fully vaccinated

The figures show 2,070 out of 2,715 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 24% have not been fully vaccinated.

The Government plans to make the jab mandatory for staff over concerns for residents.