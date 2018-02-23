200 new jobs as pharmaceutical firm pledges future to Haydock

Up to 200 new jobs could be created if new proposals to build a £60m company base in Haydock for pharmaceutical and healthcare firm Movianto gets the go-ahead.

In total, the company plans to employ 300 employees, 100 of which would be transferred from its current site in Knowsley.

Morley Estates has submitted a planning application for the proposed development.

A decision is expected later this year.

Movianto says working with the Northern Logistics Academy, based in St Helens, on training and development of staff in the years ahead is a priority.

There is a further 125,000 square feet building proposed which will be built during 2018 and completed in Spring 2019, once occupied this will create a further 100 jobs for local people.

Completion of the Haydock Green site will mark Morley Estates exceeding 1.2 million square feet of commercial space and £120 million of investment in Haydock during the last 20 years. In the same period their total developments across the North West represent in excess of 5 million square feet. Including the building of Woodlands Business Park the buildings that they have developed have contributed 2000 additional jobs to the local community.

Morley Estates are aiming to ensure that the area is ready to entice businesses to St Helens in the Post Brexit years through this investment in Haydock Industrial Estate and embrace a positive future for the local residents, businesses and the wider local community.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald said: “We have been confident in the market assessments that show there is a need for modern logistics and supply chain facilities and this £60m investment in St Helens shows how real the opportunity is.

“In Movianto we would see a higher value operator coming into the borough who are also needing significant office accommodation alongside their logistics capability and who have already committed to working with local skills providers such as the Northern Logistics Academy.

“The company needed larger premises and their expansion will see 200 new jobs created with the prospect of 100 more. This is a hugely positive vindication of the new economic approach we have as a council to attract investment and create new opportunities.

“2017 was record year for industrial investment in the North West and I think it about time that St Helens got a share of that economic growth.

“Over the next year I am confident we will see further investments into the borough as sites are brought forward to market. I believe Movianto coming to the borough will be the first of many new investments in the years ahead proving the opportunity that exists in the borough.”