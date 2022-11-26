News you can trust since 1853
90-year-old Wigan woman hospitalised for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire

An 90-year-old Wigan woman has been hospitalised after a fire broke out in the kitchen of her home.

By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 10:05am

The frightening incident happened at around 3am this morning (Saturday) at a bungalow on Legh Street in Golborne.

Emergency crews were called to attend the incident which saw a 90-year-old lady suffer heavy smoke inhalation. Paramedics rushed her to hospital for treatment.

The fire started in the kitchen and heavy smoke billowed through the home. Fire crews put the fire out immediately.

Fire services were called to a house fire in Legh Street, Golborne

Legh Street in Golborne where a kitchen fire saw a 90-year-old woman taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation
