90-year-old Wigan woman hospitalised for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire
An 90-year-old Wigan woman has been hospitalised after a fire broke out in the kitchen of her home.
By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Nov 2022, 10:05am
The frightening incident happened at around 3am this morning (Saturday) at a bungalow on Legh Street in Golborne.
Emergency crews were called to attend the incident which saw a 90-year-old lady suffer heavy smoke inhalation. Paramedics rushed her to hospital for treatment.
The fire started in the kitchen and heavy smoke billowed through the home. Fire crews put the fire out immediately.