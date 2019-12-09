A bird's eye view as Wigan link road takes shape

A new bird’s eye view of Wigan’s new link road shows how the route is now rapidly taking shape.

Work has been going on for more than a year now to create a new highway that will connect what is currently the cul-de-sac Westwood Way with Warrington Road at Goose Green.

Backing away towards Goose Green we see the road passing over Poolstock Lane about three-quarters of the way up the image with Scotmans Flash at the top

And there is nothing to say that the multi-million-pound project, overseen by civil engineering firm Jones Bros, won’t hit its completion deadline of spring 2020.

The biggest feats - of installing four road bridges along the route - have already been completed and embankments and roads have been gradually built up between them in the meantime.

Local firm iKiteFlyer kindly gave the Wigan Post permission to publish these drone images taken in the last few days which show how the A49 link road heads south and then at a roundabout bears west along the top of Scotman’s Flash before crossing Poolstock Lane, heading through Worsley Mesnes and coming out onto Warrington Road.

Wigan Council hopes that reducing traffic congestion and the numbers of idling vehicles with the completion of the road will improve air quality as well as making it easier to get around the borough.

The link road beginning to take shape between the canal and Poolstock with Scotmans Flash on the right

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said recently: “Since the first bridge was laid earlier this year, Jones Bros have reached milestone after milestone and have been making significant progress with this scheme.

“Not only have they been superb at keeping to schedule, but they have engaged with local people, including schools, to ensure everybody feels part of this project.

“It’s been great to see the project develop right before our eyes and see how this significant new piece of infrastructure will change how local people and commuters use our road network.

“Once the link road is complete, there will be many benefits to local people, including providing businesses and residents with better east-west connectivity, which is a vital part of the borough’s economic growth strategy.”

Eryl Evans, Jones Bros’ contract manager, said: “The team has worked hard to make sure this job was delivered as quickly as possible to the highest of standards.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank motorists, residents and businesses for their cooperation during this project.”

The authority hopes that this road will form part of a much bigger route that connects motorists all the way from the M61 at Westhoughton to the M6/M58 interchange at Orrell although completion of that could be many years in the future yet.