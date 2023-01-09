A youngster who went missing from Kent is believed to be in Wigan
Police say they are increasingly concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old boy who may be in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 7:37pm
Argjend Lika, 16, hails from Kent but is thought to have moved at some point to the borough.
Officers from GMP Wigan West have put out an appeal on social media saying there are growing worries for his welfare and they “want to make sure he is safe and well.”
Anyone with information about Argjend’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 using the missing reference number MSP/06LL/0003363/22.