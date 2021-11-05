Abbas Miski is keen and eager to make his mark with Wigan Warriors next season

Abbas Miski (Getty Images)

But Lebanese international Abbas Miski is ready to remove any anonymity with his performances if handed a chance by Wigan’s coaching team.

Miski is the first of Warriors’ new Australian recruits to pitch-up at the DW Stadium in readiness for the start of pre-season.

Forwards Patrick Mago from South Sydney and St George Illawarra’s Kaide Ellis should be settling in by the end of the month.

Miski arrives via an eye-catching year at London Broncos in the Championship, a handful of NRL games with Manly Sea Eagles, Canterbury Cup NSW experience plus scoring appearances for the Cedars.

The 26-year-old topped London’s tryscoring charts in 2021 with 13 in 12 outings, forging a productive partnership with Wigan loanee Chris Hankinson.

“Coming over from Australia, I wasn’t going to settle for anything less than a Super League contract,” he confirmed to the Wigan Post.

“Otherwise, I might have found myself going home.

“I didn’t really know which teams might be chasing me.

“I just concentrated on trying to play my best footie.

“It was still a bit of a shock when I found out Wigan were interested.

“I believe in my ability, and I know I can bring something to help the team with good carries or lots of work during the game.

“Wigan are a successful outfit that will go well with or without me.

“But the little additions I can bring with my carries or my work out of the back field, my defensive decisions will hopefully help the team and improve me as a player.

“From the talks I have had with Matty Peet and Shaun Wane, there is nothing not to be excited about for the season as a whole – both on the field and what they want to do off

it.

“They are all things I want to be a part of. I am keen, eager and I think I will integrate very nicely.”

lWigan Warriors Declan Roberts has been named in England Wheelchair’s National Performance squad for next week’s two-Test series against France at Medway.

Martin Norris of Leyland Warriors is recalled after a seven-year absence.