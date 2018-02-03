Search

Adrian Lewis suspended following on-stage altercation in Wigan

The incident occurred at the UK Open qualifier quarter final in Wigan
Former world champion darts player, Adrian Lewis, has been suspended by the Professional Darts Corporation following an on-stage altercation in Wigan last night.

The two-time former world champion Adrian Lewis has been suspended with immediate effect following a dispute with Jose Justicia during the UK open qualifier quarter-final in Robin Park.

Lewis gave Justicia verbal abuse and appeared to push him in the chest after winning the match 6-5.

The 33-year-old, who went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final, was later suspended pending a full investigation.

The PDC said: "Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday's UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

"The player has the right of appeal."