Adrian Lewis suspended following on-stage altercation in Wigan

The two-time former world champion Adrian Lewis has been suspended with immediate effect following a dispute with Jose Justicia during the UK open qualifier quarter-final in Robin Park.

Lewis gave Justicia verbal abuse and appeared to push him in the chest after winning the match 6-5.

The 33-year-old, who went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final, was later suspended pending a full investigation.

The PDC said: "Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday's UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

"The player has the right of appeal."