Air accident investigators gather evidence following Wigan borough plane crash

The light aircraft came down in fields off Rindle Road in Tyldesley, shortly after 1pm on Sunday May 29.

The plane ended up on its roof yet both the occupants – said to be in their 50s and 70s – managed to scramble free of the wreckage.

Firefighters say they suffered serious injuries but, fortunately, neithers’ were life-threatening and they are now recovering in hospital.

The crashed plane

The incident happened in a very quiet part of the borough quite close to Barton Aerodrome in nearby Eccles.

The Government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch is now looking into the possible causes.

A spokesperson said: “We have been notified of an accident in the Tyldesley, Greater Manchester area involving a light aircraft.

"We have launched an investigation and we are gathering information about the accident in co-operation with local authorities and police.”

Five fire engines were sent to the crash scene, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said, from Farnworth, Leigh, Irlam and Atherton, along with a technical response unit from Leigh, although not all of them were required and so they were turned back.

A spokeperson said: “Crews quickly arrived at the scene and worked to make the area safe.

"Firefighters using trauma equipment and a long board worked with colleagues from Northwest Ambulance Service to treat two people at the scene, before they were taken to the hospital."