Air ambulance called to Wigan medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Wigan

The helicopter landed at around 9.45am on Wednesday September 15 at the Greenbank Industrial Estate in Hindley Green.

Police and paramedics had also been called to the scene after they received a 999 emergency call.

NWAS say a patient was eventually taken to hospital by road, but the air ambulance was also on the scene to assist.

The current condition of the person is currently unknown, as is the nature of the medical emergency.

In a full statement, NWAS said: “We attended a medical emergency at Greenbank Industrial Estate, Hindley Green, following a 999 at 9.44am. A patient has been taken to hospital by road. A helimed crew also assisted with the response."