Air ambulance spotted following an incident at a Wigan home

The air ambulance at Standish rec

The North West Air Ambulance was spotted landing on Standish Rec behind Greenland Avenue at around 12.40pm on Tuesday January 11, but it is believed that the helicopter was ultimately not needed.

As the incident was at a private address, the condition of the patient is unknown and both the North West Ambulance Service and the North West Air Ambulance are unable to provide any more information on the nature of the incident.