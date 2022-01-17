Airborne paramedics spotted following an incident at a Wigan borough property

The air ambulance was spotted landing on Westleigh Park

Police and Paramedics were called to a property on Maple Crescent in Leigh at around 9am on Monday January 17.

People in the area also saw the air ambulance land on Westleigh Park, although it is believed it was not required in the end.

A resident was hospitalised after what is described as a medical episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "The person was taken to hospital as a precaution following the episode.

"They are not though to be in a serious condition."