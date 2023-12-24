Future residents joined staff and neighbours to mark the festive season with a Christmas open day at Anchor’s The Standard in Standish.

The not-for-profit provider celebrated the holiday period by opening the doors to its later living community, providing guests with the opportunity to tour the facilities, meet potential neighbours and spread Christmas joy.

Anchor welcomed members of the community and potential buyers to The Standard with mince pies, mulled wine and plenty of Christmas cheer as they discovered all the development has to offer.

As well as viewing the stylish apartments, spacious residents’ lounge and on-site bistro, attendees were able to meet with Anchor staff to learn more about the support offered by England’s largest provider of homes for later life.

Guests celebrated the holiday season at Anchor's open day at their Standish later living community.

Lincoln Hoole, Sales Consultant at Anchor, said: “It was great to welcome over four times the number of anticipated guests to share in the holiday fun and to provide advice and support on how to make moving enjoyable and stress-free.

“The event was the perfect opportunity to show how unique the community at The Standard is and for residents and new neighbours to join in and celebrate Christmas together.”

The Standard offers a choice of one or two bedroom apartments available to rent or buy with shared ownership. Featuring an on-site beauty salon, bistro and landscaped gardens, the community is an affordable and welcoming option for those looking for the very best of independent living in later life.

Located on the High Street of Standish, the development is close to local amenities with convenient access to transport links into Manchester via Wigan’s train stations and the M61.