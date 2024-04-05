Appeal after death of Wigan man at his home
An appeal for next of kin to come forward was made after the death of a 64-year-old man at his home in Ashton.
GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Stephen Parry (64) died at his address on Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan on 03/04/2024.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Any info? Call Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.”
