Appeal for help to find missing woman last seen in Wigan town centre
Police say they are "growing increasingly concerned" about a missing woman who was last seen in Wigan town centre.
They are appealing for help to find 58-year-old Kim Bayliss, who was reported missing on Friday.
A police spokesman said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for Kim Bayliss 58, who is missing from the Wigan area and was last seen in the town centre today.
"Kim is a white female, short grey/brown hair, blue eyes, glasses, slim build, wearing a mustard padded coat with fur trim, blue jeans white trainers and a green cap, as in the second picture.
"Any sightings please call 999 quoting log reference 1363-060821."
