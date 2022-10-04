Appeal for help to find next of kin after pensioner dies at home
A coroner’s office is appealing for help to find the next of kin of a pensioner who has died.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm
- 1 min read
Mark Mills, 73, died at his home on Park Street, Haydock, on Friday, September 23.
Merseyside Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but they are now looking for his next of kin.
Most Popular
Anyone who can help to track down Mr Mills’ next of kin is asked to contact the coroner’s office by calling 0151 934 2973 or emailing [email protected]