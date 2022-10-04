News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Appeal for help to find next of kin after pensioner dies at home

A coroner’s office is appealing for help to find the next of kin of a pensioner who has died.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm - 1 min read

Mark Mills, 73, died at his home on Park Street, Haydock, on Friday, September 23.

Merseyside Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but they are now looking for his next of kin.

Read More

Read More
'Lovely' Wigan dad died by suicide while battling mental health issues
Mark Mills lived on Park Street in Haydock

Most Popular

Anyone who can help to track down Mr Mills’ next of kin is asked to contact the coroner’s office by calling 0151 934 2973 or emailing [email protected]