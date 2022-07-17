Appeal for help to find Wigan teenager missing for two days

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a teenager missing for two days.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 3:58 pm

The 15-year-old named Mark was last seen in Ince at 9.30pm on Friday.

Read More

Read More
Wigan headteacher pays tribute after death of popular staff member who was 'hear...

Police say he was wearing a black North Face jumper with a zip, black shorts, black socks and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The missing boy

A spokesman said: “Our officers in Wigan are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Mark.

"Please let us know if you are aware of his whereabouts so we can ensure he is safe and well.”

Call police on 101 or go online

PoliceWigan