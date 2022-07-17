Appeal for help to find Wigan teenager missing for two days

The 15-year-old named Mark was last seen in Ince at 9.30pm on Friday.

Police say he was wearing a black North Face jumper with a zip, black shorts, black socks and black trainers.

The missing boy

A spokesman said: “Our officers in Wigan are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Mark.

"Please let us know if you are aware of his whereabouts so we can ensure he is safe and well.”