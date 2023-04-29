News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
17 minutes ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
15 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
15 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé

Appeal for missing Skelmersdale pensioner launched by Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal for a missing Skelmersdale pensioner.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST

John was last seen at his Skelmersdale home at 9.55am on Friday April 28 when he was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey waterproof jacket, blue jeans, grey duffel bag and was walking with two crutches.

Read More
Increasing number of Wigan patients waiting for routine hospital treatment
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police describe John as a 5ft 7ins tall, white male, with grey hair and a beard.

John was last seen at home on Friday April 28John was last seen at home on Friday April 28
John was last seen at home on Friday April 28
Most Popular

A social media post from the Constabulary in the early hours of this morning (April 29) reads: “This is John. He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

John is said to have connections with Ormskirk, Bursough and Bury and the public are urged to contact 999 quoting “LC-20230428-1024 if they have any information that could help find John.