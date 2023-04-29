John was last seen at his Skelmersdale home at 9.55am on Friday April 28 when he was wearing a grey beanie hat, grey waterproof jacket, blue jeans, grey duffel bag and was walking with two crutches.

The police describe John as a 5ft 7ins tall, white male, with grey hair and a beard.

A social media post from the Constabulary in the early hours of this morning (April 29) reads: “This is John. He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”