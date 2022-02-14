Appeal for witnesses as pensioner dies two days after car crash
Police are seeking witnesses to a car crash after a man died two days later in hospital.
A Vauxhall Meriva collided with a Fiat 500 near the junction of Clay Brow Road and Carfield, in Skelmersdale, at around 12.55pm on Wednesday, February 2.
The driver of the Meriva - a man in his 70s from Skelmersdale - was taken to hospital but died on Friday, February 4.
Police are investigating what happened and are appealing for witnesses, as well as anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly the man involved in this collision died two days after he was admitted to hospital and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0606 of February 2.
CCTV or dashcam footage can be submitted hereThanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here